Journalist – Liverpool would be ready to ‘quickly’ seal £49.4m star signing if available

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have been Liverpool’s first-choice midfield options this season and the duo have been in excellent form thus far.

However, Arne Slot was keen on signing a new No.6 last summer and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi emerged as his primary target.

News – Report – Liverpool told £40million+ offer would be accepted for defender

The Reds even stepped up their efforts to lure him but the player eventually decided to stay at his boyhood club in the summer.

It has been reported ahead of the January window that the Merseysiders are still interested in strengthening the midfield department.

Now, on Blood Red Podcast, Joe Rimmer says that Liverpool remain keen on signing Zubimendi despite being rejected by him last time around and they would be ready to ‘quickly’ seal a deal for him if he becomes available. He said:

“I think the club would do it. I think they’re not the club to cut the nose off, to spite their face.”

“I think he (Hughes) called him (Zubimendi) personally, didn’t he? I remember at the time, so I just could imagine that if his agent gets on to Liverpool and says, you know what, he is available. They would do that and do that quite quickly.”

The 25-year-old has a contract until 2027 with La Real and has a £49.4m[€60m] release clause in his current contract.

The deep lying midfielder was part of the Spain squad that lifted the European Championships trophy earlier this year and in the absence of Rodri, he has been the main No.6 for La Roja.

Liverpool need depth in the defensive midfield position. Gravenberch may have done well but he is not a natural play breaker. On the other hand, Wataru Endo, will turn 32 in two months and has rarely featured under Arne Slot.

The Anfield club have not adequately replaced big players like Thiago, Fabinho and former skipper, Henderson, in the deep lying midfield role.

In your opinion, should Liverpool press again to sign Martin Zubimendi in January?