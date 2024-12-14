One key change – Liverpool 4-2-3-1 starting lineup against Fulham – Predicted XI

Liverpool’s last weekend’s Premier League game against Everton was postponed due to severe weather conditions caused by Storm Darragh and by taking advantage of that, Chelsea managed to close the gap up top.

The Reds were nine points ahead of the chasing pack at the top of the league but the lead has now reduced to only four with Arne Slot’s side having a game in hand.

Now, the Merseysiders will entertain Fulham at Anfield in a Premier League encounter this afternoon.

Liverpool defeated Girona in the Champions League in midweek courtesy of Mohamed Salah’s solitary goal from 12 yards. As a result, they maintain their unblemished record in this competition this season.

As per team news for this game, after the return of Alisson, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa are also in contention to feature today.

However, Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate are set to miss out owing to their respective injuries and Kostas Tsimikas may also remain sidelined. Alexis Mac Allister is suspended having picked up the fifth booking of this season against Newcastle United in the last game.

Liverpool predicted line-up vs Fulham

Following an impressive display against Girona in midweek, Alisson is set to continue between the sticks. Virgil van Dijk should remain at the center-back position and he could be paired up with Joe Gomez amid Konate’s continuous absence.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to be in the right-back position, while Andy Robertson would be on the opposite side.

Ryan Gravenberch is one yellow card away from suspension but Slot is not expected to field his midfield without both Mac Allister and the Dutchman, hence he is set to be in the No.6 role. Curtis Jones might start alongside the former Bayern Munich player with Dominik Szoboszlai in the CAM role.

Salah would be deployed at the right flank and Cody Gakpo could replace the misfiring Darwin Nunez in the starting Xl and start on the left. So, Luis Diaz may commence through the middle. Here’s the predicted line-up: