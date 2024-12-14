Liverpool star expected to demand £6.5million a year deal to secure extension – Report

Liverpool are in excellent form so far this season with Arne Slot’s men putting in good performances both in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Although Mohamed Salah has been the best player for the club so far, Luis Diaz isn’t far behind.

Despite the Colombian slowing down in recent weeks in terms of goalscoring output, it does not take away from the fact that he has started the season very well while playing a largely rotational role with Cody Gakpo, who himself has been impressive too.

Diaz has a contract with the club that expires in 2027. However, as exclusively covered by Anfield Watch, the player is earning around just £55k per week which is criminally low for a player of the Colombian’s talents.

Now, as per the report, Diaz is expected to demand around £6.5million a year to extend his stay at Anfield. That would work out to around £125k a week, which is more than double what he currently earns and will be much deserved.

Luis Diaz has featured 21 times across all competitions so far, scoring nine goals and providing three assists. One would safely assume that if he starts regularly for the club instead of rotating with Gakpo, his numbers would improve even more.

To put into perspective just how much Luis Diaz is being underpaid, one just has to take a look at how much Mohamed Salah earns at Liverpool.

The Egyptian superstar takes home around £350k-per-week at Anfield and the Colombian is nowhere close.

Liverpool should have no qualms about handing Luis Diaz a new contract. Let’s wait and see if the club gives him a solid wage bump and ties him down for the foreseeable future.