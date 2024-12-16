Liverpool in contact with intermediaries to sign wanted £55m star – Report

Liverpool arguably have the best player in Europe so far this season in Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian superstar has been in incredible form so far, consistently scoring goals, providing assists and emerging as a match-winner for Arne Slot’s side.

Salah has been in excellent form this season but one player in Europe who hasn’t been far behind in terms of impact and goal output is Raphinha of Barcelona.

The Brazilian has out-of-the-blue suddenly developed into an incredible player.

Over the past couple of seasons, Raphinha has been hit-or-miss at best and not many would have envisioned this transformation. This is also the reason why the 28-year-old now becomes one of Barcelona’s most sellable assets.

The Catalan giants are not totally out of the woods in terms of a financial perspective and could still struggle to register Dani Olmo in January.

As per TBR Football, they might be forced to make a sale and Premier League clubs are attentive at the possibility of that being the former Leeds United man.

As per the report, Liverpool are among the clubs in contact with the intermediaries to sign Raphinha. Other English clubs like Arsenal and Manchester City are also interested at the possibility of signing him.

However, irrespective of the financial issues that the Catalan club might be facing, it is highly unlikely that they will entertain any kind of sale for Raphinha.

He is arguably Barca’s most important player this season and no amount of money could convince them to part ways with him. TBR claim the South American is valued at £55m.

Liverpool do need to plan for life after Mohamed Salah, but Raphinha, would not be a long term replacement.

