4-2-3-1: How Liverpool could line up against Southampton

Liverpool are set to face Southampton in the Carabao Cup in what is an important game for Arne Slot. The Reds have dropped points in two consecutive Premier League games and will want to make amends in an important cup competition.

Southampton are a side that is struggling in the Premier League and battling for relegation and have recently sacked their manager Russell Martin.

News – Liverpool in contact with intermediaries to sign wanted £55m star – Report

Just last weekend they got thrashed 5-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

With this game just being a cup competition, there is a chance that Arne Slot will rotate his team on the night. Keeping all this in mind, here is how we think the Dutch coach could set Liverpool up against the Saints.

How Liverpool could line up against Southampton

Caoimhin Kelleher deserves a chance in between the posts and is in all likelihood set to replace Alisson Becker for the game. In front of him, club captain Virgil van Dijk could get some much-deserved rest with Jarrel Quansah coming on in his place.

Trent Alexander-Arnold should retain his place at right back with Kostas Tsimikas coming in at left back. The most likely name to partner Quansah in central defense is going to be Joe Gomez with Ibrahima Konate recovering from an injury.

Japanese midfielder Endo is in line to get an unlikely start against Southampton and in all likelihood, will be partnered by Alexis Mac Allister.

In front of them, the number 10 on the night could mostly be Harvey Elliott, who deserves a chance.

Summer signing Federico Chiesa is just coming back from an injury and should get a chance to start in his favored right-wing position.

In form Dutch attacker Cody Gakpo is set to start from the left with Darwin Nunez leading the line as the number 9 on the night.

Although this lineup has significant rotation, it still has enough strength to get past Southampton on the night. Liverpool will walk into this game as favorites and let’s wait and see if they can come back with a win against their name.