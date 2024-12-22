Liverpool’s predicted 4-2-3-1 starting lineup vs Spurs

Liverpool are set to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League later today in an important game in the context of the season.

The Reds have dropped points in both their previous games and Ange Postecoglou’s men are not easy to beat.

Spurs might be in extremely indifferent form this season but what they have been are giant killers.

Tottenham have consistently defeated the big teams so far including a midweek 4-3 triumph over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.

Thus, the last thing Arne Slot’s men can do is taking this game for granted. Liverpool will have to be at their absolute best to get past Ange Postecoglou’s men and if not, Spurs could pick them apart with their sheer intensity.

With all this in mind, here is how we think Arne Slot can set Liverpool up against Tottenham Hotspur in an important Premier League encounter.

Liverpool’s predicted 4-2-3-1 lineup vs Spurs

In goal, Alisson Becker is likely to start, as he looks to continue his good form post injury return.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is nailed in to start from the right with Robertson returning to the LB role after his one game suspension. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are likely to continue as the center-back pairing on the night.

Alexis Mac Allister is set to partner Ryan Gravenberch in the midfield partnership on the night at the base with Curtis Jones starting as the #10. The other alternative is likely to be Dominik Szoboszlai to start in the CAM role

The attack fairly picks itself with Cody Gakpo starting from the left and Mohamed Salah starting from the right. Through the middle, it is most likely to be Luis Diaz, although both Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez can stake a claim for that position.

After back to back draws in the Premier League, let’s hope Liverpool will return to winning ways tonight.