“Something else” – Neville praises Liverpool star for what he did against Tottenham

After back-to-back draws in the Premier League, Liverpool returned to winning ways with an emphatic 6-3 victory away from home against Tottenham Hotspur.

Diaz, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Salah were on the scoresheet as the Reds extended their lead over Chelsea, who only managed to earn a point against Everton yesterday.

Spurs have been a threat going forward this season but on the other hand, they have been poor at the back.

With majority of their first-choice defenders out injured, Liverpool were expected to score for fun and that they did to earn all three points in London.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring with a fantastic header but it was Trent Alexander-Arnold’s world class pass that caught the limelight. The England international whipped a fast and accurate cross for the Colombian to find the net.

Manchester United legend and current Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville, heavily praised Trent and said (via The Mail):

“The cross is something else. It’s precision, there are very very few players in premier league history who I have seen that can land it on a sixpence like that with that level of speed, accuracy, whip, it’s absolutely perfect.”

“Kevin De Bruyne, Beckham, Trent, Gerrard maybe in his prime. The pace is on the ball and he does really well, throws his neck back to put a bit of extra power on it past Forster.”

For the sublime assist, Diaz celebrated with Trent and pretended to polish his boots. The South American also scored the final goal of the night, set up by none other than, Mohamed Salah, who bagged another brace and now stands alone on the leaderboard as PL’s top goal-scorer this season.

Next up, Liverpool will collide against Leicester City on Boxing day and Slot’s men should be considered favorites to beat the relegation threatened Foxes at Anfield.