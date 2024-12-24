Report – Liverpool plan move to sign £60million player

Liverpool are flying high in the Premier League even without adequately strengthening the squad in the summer for new manager, Arne Slot.

The Reds signed Mamardashvili, but the Georgian goalie will only arrive next summer, on the other hand, Italian attacker, Chiesa, who joined from Juve, has rarely featured this term.

News – “Something else” – Neville praises Liverpool star for what he did against Tottenham

Therefore, Liverpool are looking to reinforce the team for the Dutch boss, and as per Football Insider, they are planning to move to sign Joao Pedro from Brighton.

The Brazilian international has been in top class form for the Seagulls, who value their prized asset at £60million.

Last season, the 23-year-old star, who can effectively be deployed in multiple offensive positions, netted 20 goals in 40 appearances for the Falmer Stadum outfit.

As far as the current campaign is concerned, the former Fluminense player has so far started 9 games in the Premier League under Fabian Hurzeler, and directly contributed in 7 goals (4 goals and 3 assists).

Pedro is naturally a center forward, but he has mainly featured as a secondary striker this term. He can also play in the AM role or on the left flank if needed.

Situation at Anfield

Liverpool already have ample quality and depth in the left wing position with stars like Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo around.

Moreover, in the center forward / False No.9 position, the likes of Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are there and even Diaz has shown his class the through the center. The Colombian netted two sublime goals against Spurs at the weekend.

Jota and Nunez have different qualities, however, the former is highly injury prone and the latter has only scored 2 goals in 13 PL games this season. Hence, Slot should look to reinforce the position.

Have your say – Should Liverpool move in to sign Joao Pedro?