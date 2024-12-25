Journalist explains why Trent Alexander-Arnold will likely leave Liverpool

On January 01, 2025, Trent Alexander-Arnold will be able to negotiate a pre-contract with any foreign club to leave Liverpool for free next summer.

The England international is one of the best players in his position and Real Madrid have been after him for a long time.

Losing a valuable asset for nothing would be a blow for the Reds but journalist, Lewis Steele, has explained why it is likely that Trent will end up leaving Liverpool for Madrid.

Finances

Writing for The Mail, Steele claims that the 26-year-old is not motivated by money and knows his place in the pecking order behind the likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

The Egyptian playmaker takes home a mammoth salary worth £350,000 a week (The Athletic), on the other hand the Dutch defender earns around £220,000 a week (ESPN).

So, Liverpool may offer Trent more money than Madrid but the Three Lions star is not tempted by becoming the highest earner at the club

Trophies and Captain’s armband

Alexander-Arnold has won every major title with Liverpool and keeping in view the current position and form, he may be able to add more silverware this season.

Moreover, wearing the captain’s armband has always been a dream and he has already done that on numerous occasions, most recently against Southampton in the quarter final of the Carabao Cup.

Steele writes that the fans should be worried as having achieved all the dreams with his boyhood club, why would Trent stay?

Do you think he has already achieved legendary status at Anfield?

Virgil van Dijk is the current captain and should the Oranje star get the contract extension that he deserves, then he would likely be the leader of the side for another season or may be two.

Trent has only been a stand-in captain in the absence of Virgil. Do you think he can be tempted to stay if he is designated as the fulltime skipper?

The lure of Madrid

The journalist states that it will be hard for Trent to turn down Real Madrid.

His good friend, Jude Bellingham, is already at the Bernabeu and when the attacking midfielder moved from Borussia Dortmund, he said: “When Real Madrid knocks on the door, it shakes the whole house. It is hard not to open it and to accept it.”

Last month, Liverpool outclassed Real Madrid, beat them 2-0 at home and did not even need Trent Alexander-Arnold.

At the moment, the Reds, who are top of the Champions League, are better than the Los Blancos, who are 20th. However, the Spaniards are the most successful club in the continent.

Liverpool might be doing everything possible to hold on to Trent but will they succeed? Only time will tell.