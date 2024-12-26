Three changes – Liverpool’s predicted 4-2-3-1 starting XI vs Leicester

Liverpool will welcome promoted side, Leicester City, at Anfield in a crucial Premier League encounter tonight.

After drawing against Newcastle United and Fulham, the Reds returned to winning ways with a 6-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

The Merseysiders have accumulated 39 points from 16 games, sitting four points ahead of second-placed Chelsea with a game in hand.

On the other hand, Leicester are in a relegation scrap at the moment as they are 17th in the league with 14 points from 17 games, sitting only two points ahead of the relegation zone.

As far as the team news is concerned Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate are the two players unavailable for selection tonight due to their respective injury issues. Other than that, Arne Slot will have a full squad to choose from.

Predicted Liverpool line-up vs Leicester

Alisson Becker is set to continue between the sticks with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez likely to be the center-back partnership for Liverpool in this encounter.

Trent Alexander-Arnold would be in the right-back position while Kostas Tsimikas could replace Andy Robertson on the opposite side.

Ryan Gravenberch is expected to remain in the deep-lying midfield position and Alexis Mac Allister should continue alongside the Dutchman.

Liverpool will play West Ham on Sunday and rotation is needed to keep everyone fresh. So, Curtis Jones could get the nod to start ahead of Dominik Szoboszlai in the CAM role and this would be his 100th Premier League appearance.

In the frontline, Diogo Jota should come into the starting Xl by replacing Cody Gakpo and start in the CF position, hence, Luis Diaz would return to his preferred left-wing role.

Mohamed Salah is set to continue in the right-wing position after scoring a brace last time out. Therefore, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa may be among the substitutes. Here’s Liverpool’s predicted 4-2-3-1 starting XI vs Leicester