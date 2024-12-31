Liverpool prepared to offer £13million to secure key signing – Report

Liverpool have been brilliant on all fronts in the current campaign and there are very few weaknesses in Arne Slot’s squad.

Majority of the players have been consistent this term but one inconsistent regular in the squad is Scotland captain, Andy Robertson.

News – Liverpool player ratings against the Hammers – Salah shines again

The 30-year-old left back has lost his pace and has been the weakest link the backline at Anfield. Even in the comfortable win over West Ham United, Robbo was troubled by Kudus.

In the back-up, the Reds have Kostas Tsimikas but the Greek international has never proved to be good enough to be a consistent starter in the LB position.

Therefore, a young and quality left back should be signed to reinforce the position for the long term and reports indicate that Liverpool want to lure Argentine youngster, Julio Soler.

According to a recent story covered by Soy del Millo, the Merseysiders, Manchester United and River Plate are interested in securing the Lanus fullback.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool are prepared to offer around £13million to sign Julio Soler, who has already earned a call-up from the World Champions.

At the age of 19, he is a regular starter for Lanus and has proved to be solid at the back this term having kept 9 clean sheets in 18 starts.

Soy del Millo state Liverpool aspire to have the teenager as a long term replacement for Robertson. In your view, should they offer £13million to secure his signing?