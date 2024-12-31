Club ready to agree deal to sign £58million Liverpool star – Report

Reports in Spain seem fairly positive that Trent Alexander-Arnold will end up leaving Liverpool to sign for Real Madrid.

A few days ago, we covered a story (via Marca) stating that the right back has already told the Reds he wants to join the Los Blancos.

However, in the final game of the year, Trent netted a long-range goal against West Ham United and celebrated while cupping his hand to ear, perhaps suggesting he is not worried about all the noise.

In a few hours, the January transfer window will open and the noise is expected to get even louder as foreign clubs will be able to negotiate a pre-contract with him.

According to Cadena Ser, Alexander-Arnold is expected to secure a move away from Liverpool to join Real Madrid.

The Spanish news outlet claim that the reigning European champions are ready to agree a deal and have already prepared a four-year contract for the 26-year-old.

Pacojo Delgado has confirmed to Cadena Ser that Trent has said ‘no’ to Liverpool, and Madrid may even consider offering a four-and-a-half-year deal to sign the player in the winter window.

David Ornstein has confirmed that nothing has been decided as yet, but Real Madrid are keen, and things could change very soon as clubs can freely talk with the defender in January (NBC Sports).

PG view

In the absence of first choice right back, Dani Carvajal, 32, Lucas Vazquez, 33, has mainly featured in the role for Real Madrid and ideally, the La Liga giants will want to reinforce the position in the middle of the campaign.

However, Liverpool are on top of the Premier League and the Champions League tables and they need Alexander-Arnold, who has a market value of £58million (ABC), to secure major silverware this season.

In the back-up, we have Bradley but the youngster has been on the injury table since the CL contest against Madrid last month.

The Northern Irish RB may return soon but the Three Lions star is unique, as former boss, Jurgen Klopp rightly said “Trent is Trent” and there is “nobody” like him.

Liverpool must keep him at all costs at least until the end of the current campaign. There is nothing more they can do if Trent’s heart is already set on a move to the Bernabeu. Let’s hope that is not the case.