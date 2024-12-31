Star preferred PL and Liverpool push to finally secure signing – Report

Liverpool were serious about signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer transfer window but the player ended up staying with the La Liga side.

As per the latest reports going on in the Spanish media, the Reds are still pushing to finally lure the Spanish international, who is a wanted man in the market.

According to Diario AS (news image provided below), the Euro 2024 winner turned down Catalan giants, Barcelona, because he preferred to move to the Premier League.

The Madrid based media outlet state that Martin Zubimendi was just a step away from signing for Liverpool. However, the sales of Le Normand and Merino made Sociedad convince him to stay.

Since then, the 25-year-old defensive midfielder has signed a new contract to increase his salary but without any change in the duration and the clause of £49.7m (60 million euros).

AS claim Real Madrid have also joined the race but they face competition, mainly from Liverpool, who are pushing to sign Zubimendi. Moreover, Man City want him to replace Rodri in the No.6 role.

However, Sociedad are extremely calm, at least for the short-term, as they do not expect the player to leave in the January transfer window, but there could be another transfer saga next summer.

Situation at Liverpool

Failure to lure the La Roja star turned out to be a blessing for Arne Slot, who has successfully deployed Ryan Gravenberch, a natural No.8, in the DM position.

The Dutch international has been one of the best midfielders in the current campaign and in the back-up, Liverpool have Wataru Endo.

The Japanese international has proved to be effective whenever called upon, but, in all fairness, the chances have been rare and the veteran should be replaced with a young and talented midfielder.

