Deal close – Liverpool finally agree term with key player

Liverpool have been in talks to extend Mohamed Salah’s contract at Anfield and they have been able to agree at least one aspect of the deal thus far.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, the Reds have finally agreed the term duration with the Egyptian international.

The news source have mentioned that the former Roma man and the Merseysiders have agreed a two-year duration, but agreement over the financial package has not been finalized as yet.

There is interest from Middle East but FI claim that Salah is set to finally agree a two-year extension to stay with Liverpool, where is already having a record-breaking season.

The 32-year-old has been in phenomenal form in the current campaign and in just the first half, he has already directly contributed in no fewer than 37 goals.

To put that into perspective, Cristiano Ronaldo, in his Ballon d’Or winning season, only had 20 goals and assists to his name.

Salah is having the most prolific Premier League season for an attacker and it is therefore extremely surprising that Liverpool have not sealed his extension as yet.

From today, the veteran playmaker can talk with foreign clubs to reach a pre-contract agreement but in his interviews, he has made it clear that he wants to stay and continue to break records.

Let’s hope the Anfield club are able to get the deal over the line before the all-important clash against arch rivals, Manchester United next weekend.