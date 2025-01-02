Club ready to agree £64.5million worth deal to steal Liverpool star – Journalist

Liverpool have been brilliant in the current campaign so far, but off the field, it is shocking that three of their best players have entered the final few months of their contracts, and can reach agreement with clubs abroad this month.

At the moment, Mohamed Salah is arguably the best player in the world and deserves a new contract, however, the Reds have not been able to offer him a convincing deal as yet.

News – Liverpool willing to sell player and plot move to sign £150million+ star – Report

If reports in the media are anything to go by then PSG are ready to pay more than Liverpool to steal Mohamed Salah.

As per French journalist, Romain Collet Gaudin, the Ligue 1 champions have offered a three year deal that will make the African superstar earn 500,000 euros a week, £21.5 million a year. So the entire worth of the contract offered is worth £64.5million.

On the other hand, the Merseysiders have only tabled a two year deal worth 400,000 euros a week, £330,000 a week.

If the claim made by the journalist is true, then Liverpool are offering Salah reduced wages as he already takes home around £350,000 a week (The Athletic), whereas PSG are ready to secure a much more lucrative contract.

In England, in the toughest league in the world, the Egyptian has always been in the lime light as one of the best attackers.

However, that could change if Salah leaves Liverpool and moves to PSG or a club in Saudia Arabia, who can pay him more but the leagues are not competitive.

The right winger has broken multiple Premier League and Liverpool records since joining the club in 2017 and he can continue to do so if he pens an extension.

Arne Slot would not want the brilliant first half of the campaign go to waste due to Salah’s uncertain future and Liverpool must give ‘Mo his dough’ to end the transfer saga once and for all.