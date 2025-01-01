Liverpool willing to sell player and plot move to sign £150million+ star – Report

Back in 2022, Liverpool broke the bank to sign Darwin Nunez, who ended the season as the top scorer in Portugal with Benfica.

However, the Uruguayan international has failed to regularly score in England and the patience is running out at Anfield.

According to an exclusive story covered by TEAMtalk, Liverpool are now willing sell and replace Nunez, and are interested in the likes of Alexander Isak and Marcus Thuram.

The news source have mentioned that the French international has a release clause of 85 million euros in his contract with Inter Milan.

On the other hand, The Telegraph have recently revealed, that Isak is valued at over £150million by Newcastle United.

Should Liverpool sign Isak or Thuram?

In the current campaign, Nunez has only netted two goals in 14 Premier League appearances. Gakpo, Diaz and Salah have been in top form, moreover, even Diogo Jota has returned from his injury to net two goals in the league.

Therefore, without doubt, Darwin is the weakest link in the attack for Arne Slot, which is why he is linked with a move away from Anfield.

Both Isak and Thuram have so far netted 12 goals in 17 league appearances in their respective leagues, but in our opinion, Liverpool should focus on luring the Newcastle star.

The former Sociedad forward, who netted 21 goals in the league last term, has proved his quality in the PL and will immediately improve the attack at Anfield.

Isak, 25, is reaching his peak, and is two years younger than Thuram. More importantly, the Swede would be ideal for Slot’s 4-2-3-1 system.

He has excelled in a single center forward 4-3-3 setup at St. James’ Park, whereas Thuram is thriving in a 3-5-2 double striker formation at San Siro.

In your opinion, who should Liverpool sign to replace Nunez?