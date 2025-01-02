Liverpool keen to sign £50million+ player for advanced midfield position – Report

Liverpool are interested in signing Morgan Gibbs-White to improve the advanced midfield position.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are keen and have concrete interest in signing the Nottingham Forest playmaker.

The two time European champions are flying high in the Premier League and have a serious chance of qualifying for the next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Therefore, it will be surprising to see The Tricky Trees consider a sale of one of their most important players in the middle of the campaign.

However, FI claim that at the right price, Gibbs-White could be offloaded in the summer transfer window.

Morgan Gibbs-White Performance

The 24-year-old can be deployed in multiple offensive positions, but naturally he is a central attacking midfielder and has excelled in the No.10 role.

Last season, in 35 Premier League starts, he found the net five times and also provided ten assists. So, it is not shocking that Forest valued him over £50million (The Telegprah) last year, and based on current form, the valuation is not expected to drop.

This term, thus far, in 15 PL appearances, he has directly contributed in 6 goals (3 goals and as many assists).

Moreover, Gibbs-White made his debut for England in September against Ireland and provided an assist in his second appearance vs Greece in November.

Situation at Anfield

Liverpool signed Dominik Szoboszlai in 2023 under Klopp and the Hungarian has proved to be a hit in Arne Slot’s 4-2-3-1 system.

So far, in the current campaign, the former Leipzig attacker has started 17 games under the Dutch coach and directly contributed in 7 goals.

On the other hand, England international, Curtis Jones, has been the second choice CAM and he has scored 3 goals and provided 5 assists in 13 starts under Slot.

Not to forget, the Reds also have Chiesa, who has rarely featured but has ample experience of featuring in the hole behind the center forward.

Therefore, at the moment, Liverpool do not really need to sign another No.10 in the form of Morgan Gibbs-White. What do you think?