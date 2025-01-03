£115,000 a week star prepared to secure Liverpool exit – Slot ready to grant wish – Report

The futures of Trent, Salah and Van Dijk have been up in the air for some time due to expiring contracts.

Now, reports indicate that even the future of Federico Chiesa is uncertain, and the Azzurri star is looking to secure an exit this month.

News – Liverpool keen to sign £50million+ player for advanced midfield position – Report

According to an exclusive story covered by TBR Football, the Italian international is frustrated due to lack of game time and would like to return to Italy, where multiple Serie A clubs are keen on hiring his services on loan.

As per Graeme Bailey, even Arne Slot is ready to grant his wish, which is a massive surprise considering that £115,000 a week star arrived in the summer as the only player to reinforce the Dutch coach’s squad.

So far, in all competitions, the former Juventus man has only featured for 123 minutes in total. Mostly, he has been absent due to fitness concerns.

Chiesa had a muscle injury for two months and since recovering, he has only featured for a half in the Carabao Cup against Southampton.

Following that, he was not named in the squad against Spurs, warmed the bench vs Leciester City and then once again missed out against West Ham United.

The Italian was a key member of the national squad that won the Euros in 2021, however, since suffering an ACL injury in January 2022, he has not managed to stay fit for an entire season.

At Liverpool, there are five attackers ahead of Chiesa in the pecking order, but the main reason for that is availability and not quality. Therefore, he must work on his fitness first.

In all fairness, the Anfield club should not move out the only signing of this campaign. We are on a brilliant run at the moment, but the season is long, and Slot would need every bit of the squad depth to win major silverware.