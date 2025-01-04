Two changes – How Liverpool could line up against Manchester United – 4-2-3-1

Liverpool have been the most consistent team in Europe’s top five league, losing only one game thus far this season.

They are at the top of the Premier League and will face off against arch-rivals, Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds defeated United 3-0 in the reverse game at Old Trafford this season with Luis Diaz scoring a brace and Mohamed Salah netting the third.

The Red Devils have been struggling in the current campaign and are currently languishing 14th in the table. They have been winless in the last four consecutive games in all competitions.

As for team news, Liverpool will be without Joe Gomez in this game as he suffered a hamstring issue last time out against West Ham and as a result, he is set to remain sidelined over the coming weeks.

Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley were out injured in recent weeks but the duo have returned to full training after recovering from their issues. They could be available to feature in this game but may not be ready to start just yet.

Expected Liverpool line-up vs Manchester United

Alisson Becker is expected to keep hold of his place between the sticks and Caoimhin Kelleher should be among the substitutes.

Jarell Quansah could replace Gomez in the center-back position as it may be too early for Konate to start. So, Quansah would be deployed alongside Virgil van Dijk at the back with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson likely to be the two fullbacks.

Ryan Gravenberch would feature alongside Alexis Mac Allister in the midfield. Dominik Szoboszlai is expected to return from suspension to start in the No.10 position in place of Curtis Jones.

Mohamed Salah would be on the right wing, while Cody Gakpo should be on the opposite side after making five goal contributions in the last five games in all competitions.

Luis Diaz is expected to be in the CF position, therefore, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez should be among the substitutes again. Here’s how Liverpool could line up against Manchester United.