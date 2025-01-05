Liverpool ready to agree £15.6million a year terms to secure deal with Anfield star

Trent Alexander-Arnold is free to agree a pre-contract with any foreign club this month and there is huge interest from Real Madrid.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are trying hard to secure an extension with their vice captain and have now put forward a massive proposal.

News – Two changes – How Liverpool could line up against Manchester United – 4-2-3-1

According to The Mirror, Liverpool have made their final offer to Trent that will make the defender earn £300,000 a week, £15.6million a year and £78million in the next five years.

The famous British media outlet have mentioned that Madrid are matching the figures but could also pay a huge signing on fee if the player arrives on a free transfer next summer.

The Spanish giants, who moved to the top of La Liga after beating Valencia yesterday, are even ready to pay £20million to lure the England international in January. However, a mid-season move is a no go for both Trent and Liverpool.

Is £300,000 a week final offer from Liverpool enough to convince Trent?

Since 2022, Mohamed Salah has been the highest earning superstar at Anfield (The Athletic). The Egyptian takes home around £350,000 a week and deserves another pay rise for his world class form this term.

A £300,000 week deal will make Trent the second highest earning star at Liverpool.

However, recent reports have indicated that money is not a motivational factor for the Three Lions player (The Mail).

Moreover, The Mirror state that Alexander-Arnold has not demanded the captain’s armband to renew with the Reds.

So, Liverpool can only hope that his wish to play for Real Madrid, the most successful club in the continent, is not as big as the desire to become a Kop legend like Steven Gerrard.

Even manager, Arne Slot, has urged Trent Alexander-Arnold to emulate Stevie G and turn down a move to the Bernabeu (The People).

For the latest updates on on the transfer saga, watch this space.