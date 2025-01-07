Liverpool now submit offer to sign £100million player – Report

Liverpool were serious about adding a defensive midfielder in the summer, but Martin Zubimendi opted to stay with Real Sociedad.

The Reds have not adequately reinforced the DM position since the departure of Fabinho in 2023 and Slot has not even replaced Thiago Alcantara.

News – Liverpool ready to agree £15.6million a year terms to secure deal with Anfield star

Fortunately, Ryan Gravenberch, has proved to be brilliant in the deep lying midfield role and Endo has done well as a backup.

However, the Dutch international is naturally a No.8 and the Japanese international is a veteran, who will turn 32 next month.

Therefore, the No.6 position must be reinforced and once again, the name of Aurelien Tchouaemni is in the focus. The French international was wanted at Anfield when Jurgen Klopp was in charge of the club but he opted to join Madrid instead.

Liverpool offer for Tchouameni

Now, according to Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool have tabled an offer worth 50 million euros to lure the Les Bleus star.

The news outlet have mentioned that the Merseysiders have offered an initial payment of 35 million euros and will offer the remaining 15 million euros next season.

Back in November, TEAMtalk revealed that Slot wants to sign the former Monaco man, but he is rated at £100million.

Tchouameni is the main play breaker at the Bernabeu and in all fairness, it is unlikely the shockingly low offer would be considered as the Los Blancos agreed a 100 million euros deal to lure him from the Ligue 1 side.

The 24-year-old has already won every major title with Real Madrid and has been a regular starter for France under Didier Deschamps.

In your view, how big should Liverpool bid to sign Aurelien Tchouameni?