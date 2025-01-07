Liverpool willing to accept £50m-£60m to sell Darwin Nunez – Report

Liverpool are prepared to part ways with Uruguayan international, Darwin Nunez, who is having a torrid time in front of goal.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are willing to accept a fee worth £50m-£60m to sell the South American and use the funds to reinvest in the squad.

Back in 2022, Nunez had a memorable campaign for Benfica, and he impressed against Liverpool in the Champions League by scoring both home and away.

In all competitions, he found the net 34 times and the Merseysiders agreed a deal worth £85m to secure his signature from the Eagles.

Unfortunately, Darwin has not been able to live up to the price tag and has only netted 37 goals in 120 appearances for the Anfield side.

In contrast, Man City signed Erling Haaland for £51.2m and the Norwegian has thus far scored 111 goals in 125 apps for the Sky Blues.

Nunez is talented but his composure in front of goal has not improved in the past couple of years and he is still not good with the ball at his feet.

In the current campaign, the 25-year-old has only scored 4 goals in 24 appearances for Liverpool. He has only started 13 times and that is because he is behind Salah, Gakpo, Diaz and Jota in the pecking order.

The Uruguayan is still a loved figure and the supporters were even chanting his name in the last game against Manchester United.

However, if the output on the field does not improve, then offloading Darwin Nunez would be the right decision, but, do you think Liverpool can get £50m-£60m from his sale?