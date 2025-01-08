Six changes – Liverpool predicted lineup vs Spurs – Carabao Cup

Liverpool are said to take on Spurs in the Carabao Cup tonight as Arne Slot’s men look to progress in this competition in a bid to make this a very memorable season in their history.

Liverpool sit comfortably at the top of the Premier League and the Champions League standings and look poised to win, at least one silverware, if not more in the Dutchman’s first season in charge at Anfield.

Tottenham on the other hand are struggling under Ange Postecoglou. With the Premier League a virtual write-off, Spurs could look to put all their eggs into one bucket in the EFL cup to end their long trophy drought.

With all this in mind, here’s how we think Arne Slot can set his team up against the Lilywhites in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup. The Dutch manager could make six changes to the squad that started vs Manchester United at the weekend.

Predicted Liverpool starting lineup vs Spurs

Caoimhin Kelleher should take his place in between the sticks at the expense of Alisson Becker. The Irishman is Liverpool’s League Cup goalkeeper, and hasn’t really made many mistakes even while deputing for the Brazilian in the Premier League this season.

In front of him, the backline is expected to see a few changes starting with Conor Bradley coming in for Trent Alexander-Arnold who had a disastrous outing against Manchester United last weekend. Similarly, on the other flank, Kostas Tsimikas should come in for Andy Robertson in this game.

Having just recovered from injury, one would assume that Ibrahima Konate is given a rest and youngster Jarrel Quansah should get a rare start in the starting lineup. Elsewhere, Virgil van Dijk is expected to start and continue captaining the team.

Ryan Gravenberch should be in line for some rest against Spurs with Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo taking his place. With Dominik Szoboszlai suffering from an illness and missing the game against United, he may not start tonight and Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones could retain their places in the starting XI.

In the attack, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo retaining their places on the right and the left respectively, but Diogo Jota should get a start at the expense of Luis Diaz against Tottenham.

This is an important game in the context of the season for Liverpool, but and even more important game for Spurs. Thus, the London club might put out their first choice XI. Here is how the Reds may line up tonight: