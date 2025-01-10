Report – Liverpool plot move to sign £90million star

Liverpool are going strong in the Premier League, Champions League and even the domestic competitions to an extent.

The Reds if they can keep up the momentum in the second half, could end up with a very memorable campaign.

News – Liverpool willing to accept £50m-£60m to sell Darwin Nunez – Report

Arne Slot has done a job not many envisioned him to in his first season at Anfield. That said, the Dutchman might be looking at potential reinforcements to the squad in January that could help him out for the remainder of the season.

As per The Athletic, Liverpool are plotting a move and would like to do a deal at an acceptable price to sign Napoli star winger, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, should the Georgian be available for sale in January.

Kvaratskhelia has played extensively under Antonio Conte so far this season, playing as a left-winger and also as secondary striker.

With Napoli at the top of the table in the Serie A, it would be astonishing to see the ex-Tottenham coach allow the Georgian playmaker to leave in the winter transfer window.

Acceptable price for Kvaratskhelia?

Should the Naples star be available, the next question comes into picture. What exactly is an ‘acceptable price’ for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and just how much will Liverpool be willing to spend to bring him to the squad, especially with both Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo already in the squad.

A few months ago, Caught Offside named Khivcha’s asking price as £90m while TBR Football claimed it to be over £100m.

Liverpool already have a problem of plenty on the left wing and one wonders if this transfer makes any financial or sporting sense.

In the unlikely event of Liverpool managing to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in January, the Kop would need to prepare a song for him which might be very difficult considering just how difficult his name is to pronounce.

However, at this point, this just seems like a fleeting claim, and Slot does not really need to reinforce the most effective department, especially when everyone is fit. What do you think?