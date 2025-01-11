How Liverpool could line up with Accrington Stanley – FA Cup

Liverpool have enjoyed a stellar first half of this season under Arne Slot’s guidance but they couldn’t manage to showcase their best in the last two games.

They were held to a 2-2 draw by Manchester United in the Premier League last weekend before losing to Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Now, the Merseysiders will face off against League Two side Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third-round fixture today.

As per team news, Joe Gomez has been sidelined in recent weeks with a hamstring issue and is likely to be unavailable for selection in this game, while Jarell Quansah sustained an issue last time out vs Spurs and was taken off before the interval. Therefore, he could also remain sidelined for this fixture.

Dominik Szoboszlai was out last time out due to illness and it remains to be seen whether he returns this weekend.

Liverpool predicted line-up vs Accrington Stanley

Slot doesn’t make many changes to his starting line-up but might opt to do that this weekend. So, Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to get the nod ahead of Alisson Becker to start in goal.

Virgil van Dijk should be given a breather and Ibrahima Konate could replace him, while Wataru Endo may commence alongside the Frenchman in the CB position.

Conor Bradley should continue in the right-back position, while Kostas Tsimikas might keep hold of his place on the opposite side. Therefore, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are likely to get a breather this weekend before next week’s Premier League fixture vs Nottingham Forest.

Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones could also be rested, hence Alexis Mac Allister may be paired up with Trey Nyoni in the engine room, deploying Federico Chiesa in the CAM role.

Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott are expected to be the front three so Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo would feature off the bench if needed. Here’s the line-up: