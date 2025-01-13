Report – Liverpool can secure defender signing for £21m-£25m

Liverpool have been linked with French central defender, Loic Bade, for quite some time and the latest reports suggest he can be lured from Sevilla this month.

According to Diario AS (news image provided below), Liverpool are Newcastle United are ‘spying’ on the 24-year-old, who would be allowed to leave the Andalusian club if the asking price is met.

Back in September last year, Bade signed a new contract with the La Liga side, the deal includes a release clause of 60 million euros.

However, the Spanish media outlet have mentioned that the center back can leave in the winter transfer window for a fee of £21m-£25m (25-30 million euros).

In the summer, Sevilla received two offers worth 20 million euros from Stuttgart and Roma but Bade was not excited about joining the German club and the bid from the Italians arrived too late, leaving the Spaniards no time to sign a replacement.

Bade was part of the French Olympics squad that won the Silver medal under the management of legend, Thierry Henry. He made 5 starts and helped his nation keep 4 clean sheets.

However, he is yet to make his debut for the senior national side. Deschamps did select the defender during the October international break, but kept him on the bench.

Situation at Anfield

Liverpool signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig back in the summer of 2021 and since then, they have not invested to improve the central defense.

Joel Matip left the club on expiry of his contract last year and then announced his retirement in October. Joe Gomez has been a loyal servant, but on and off, he has served time on the treatment table and even now, he is out with a hamstring injury.

Quansah is the fourth-choice center back at Anfield. He did perform well under Klopp but Arne Slot has rarely utilized the youngster in the current campaign.

Lastly, skipper, Virgil van Dijk, is still going strong, but he will turn 34 this year and a long-term replacement must be secured.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £21m-£25m to sign Loic Bade to reinforce the central defense?