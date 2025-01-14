Club plan move to sign Liverpool attacker in final days of the window – Report

Liverpool signed Federico Chiesa to reinforce the squad in the summer transfer window, but the Italian international is already linked with a move away from Anfield.

The 27-year-old has only started a single game for the Reds and made five appearances in total thus far in the current campaign.

As per today’s edition of Corriere del Mezzogiorno (news image at the end), Napoli are interested in signing Chiesa from Liverpool in the final days of the winter transfer window.

The Serie A giants are looking to replace Kvaratskhelia in the attack. The Georgian international has already reached an agreement with French champions, Paris Saint-Germain, and could end up joining them for 80 million euros.

In such a scenario, the Naples based side have set sights on luring Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United, who are asking for 70 million euros.

However, CorMezzogiorno claim that luring the Argentine would not be easy and therefore, Napoli plan a move to sign Chiesa on loan from Liverpool with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

At the weekend, the Azzurri star featured for 45 minutes in the FA Cup tie against Accrington Stanley and scored his first goal for the club in front of the Kop.

Manager, Arne Slot, praised Chiesa but told him to not get carried away as the goal came against a League Two opponent (ITV via Liverpool.com).

The 51-capped international has the quality to shine for Liverpool but thus far, he has failed to prove his fitness on a consistent basis, which is why the attacker is way down in the pecking order.

It will not come as any surprise to see him on the bench tonight when the Reds face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

In your opinion, should Liverpool allow Chiesa to leave for Napoli in the winter window?