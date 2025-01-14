Nine changes – Liverpool 4-2-3-1 starting lineup vs Nottingham Forest – Predicted XI

After failing to win back-to-back games against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in two different competitions, Liverpool returned to winning ways by defeating League Two side Accrington Stanley, in the FA Cup third-round fixture last weekend.

Now, the Reds will travel to City Ground to face off against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League tonight.

News – Club plan move to sign Liverpool attacker in final days of the window – Report

Arne Slot’s side have endured their only league defeat of the season against Nuno Espírito Santo’s side – who have enjoyed a stellar first half of this season, sitting third in the table with 40 points from 20 games.

As per the team news, Joe Gomez remains sidelined with a hamstring issue that he sustained against West Ham United last month.

Darwin Nunez is suspended for this fixture after picking up fifth booking of this term vs Man Utd.

Predicted Liverpool lineup vs Forest

Slot made wholesale changes to his starting line-up vs Accrington Stanley and is set to recall all of the first-team players tonight.

Therefore, Alisson Becker would be in goal for the visitors with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk likely to be the center-back pairing.

So, Jarell Quansah should return to the bench. Andy Robertson is expected to replace Kostas Tsimikas in the LB role, while Trent Alexander-Arnold would start on the opposite side.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister would be in the midfield following a breather last weekend, while Dominik Szoboszlai could keep hold of his place in the starting Xl. In that case, Curtis Jones may be among the substitutes.

Cody Gakpo is set to return to his preferred left-wing position and Mohamed Salah should be on the opposite side ahead of Harvey Elliott with Luis Diaz expected to replace Nunez in the CF position. Here’s the predicted lineup: