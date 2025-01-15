Liverpool prepared to offer £33.7million to finally sign versatile player – Report

Liverpool’s excellent run this season has somewhat taken a hit as the team is struggling to secure victories with consistency that they were doing it in the first half of the campaign.

For the second time this term, the six-time European champions failed to beat Nottingham Forest with their game ending in a 1-1 draw last night. Earlier this season, Nuno’s side came to Anfield and secured an unlikely victory over the Reds.

There are some areas in Arne Slot’s squad that could do with reinforcements with certain stars not performing at their best. One such player in the current squad is Andy Robertson.

For quite some time now, Liverpool have needed to sign a replacement for the Scottish left back and have been interested in Lecce breakout star, Patrick Dorgu.

Now, as per Solo Lecce, the Merseysiders are ready to finally move to try and secure the signature of the versatile Serie A starlet.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool are prepared to make an offer worth 40 million euros (£33.7million) to lure Dorgu.

The 20-year-old is naturally a left back and last season he mainly featured in the position and made 32 appearances in the Serie A.

However, this term he has transitioned to a right-wing role, scoring thrice and providing one assist.

With the attack relatively well sorted, Liverpool would not need Dorgu up front, instead, they will want him to be a proper replacement for Robertson, who has been one of the best fullbacks in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, the Scotland captain is now past his prime and is one of the main reasons why the Reds have been shaky at the back lately.

With the January transfer window open, Arne Slot should splash the cash to reinforce the LB position. The question is, should Liverpool pay £33.7million to finally sign Patrick Dorgu?