£50million player willing to sign for Liverpool – Report

After offloading John Arne Riise in 2008, Liverpool struggled to find a quality left back for years, until, Jurgen Klopp opted to sign Andy Robertson in 2017.

The Scottish international is one of the best fullbacks in the history of the Premier League, but now, he is past his prime and the performances this term have not been consistent.

In such a scenario, Liverpool are looking to find a long-term replacement and the name of Milos Kerkez has been in the limelight for some time.

As per The i paper (news image at the end), Liverpool are leading the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City to hire the services of the Hungarian international from Bournemouth.

The media outlet have mentioned that despite contact from the Manchester clubs, the 21-year-old left back prefers to join the Anfield side. He was brought to England by current LFC sporting director, Richard Hughes.

Liverpool’s defensive woes

In the first 20 games of the season, Liverpool conceded 12 goals against an xG of 17.4 and managed to keep 11 clean sheets.

However, in the last 11 fixtures, Arne Slot’s men have only kept 3 clean sheets and conceded 14 goals against an xG of 9.7.

The defensive vulnerability at Merseyside is the main reason why Arsenal have been able to close the gap in the Premier League and the Reds must reinforce this month to solve the conundrum.

Left-back has arguably been the weakest link at the back for Liverpool and the signing of Milos Kerkez would strengthen the position.

The youngster has so far helped the Cherries keep 5 clean sheets in the league, moreover, in the attacking third, he has directly contributed in 4 goals.

The Vitality outfit have already secured a replacement in the form of Julio Soler and as per iNews, they would sell Kerkez for £50million. In your view, should Liverpool meet the asking fee to sign the Hungarian?