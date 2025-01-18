4-2-3-1: How Liverpool could line up against Brentford

Liverpool enjoyed a stellar first half of this season under new manager, Arne Slot, but they are yet to win a Premier League game in 2025 thus far.

Therefore, they will be looking to earn the first league victory of this year when they travel to Gtech Community Stadium to face off against Brentford this afternoon.

As per team news, Joe Gomez isn’t in contention to feature owing to a hamstring issue. Diogo Jota scored the equalizer vs Nottingham Forest last time out but picked up a knock, as a result, he is in doubt for this encounter.

Luis Diaz also has a minor issue but he should be available to feature. Darwin Nunez was suspended in the midweek fixture vs the Reds but is available for this game.

Expected Liverpool lineup vs Brentford

Alisson Becker needs to improve, but should retain his place in the goal. So, Caoimhin Kelleher would be among the substitutes.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are set to be the center-back pairing, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to be in the RB position. Andy Robertson started last time out, but Kostas Tsimikas may replace him in the LB role today.

Reliable duo, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, are expected to be in midfield with Dominik Szoboszlai likely to be in the No.10 position. Therefore, Curtis Jones might feature off the bench.

Diaz didn’t train on Thursday so he may not be ready to start. Hence, Darwin Nunez could replace him in the CF role.

In that case, Cody Gakpo is expected to keep hold of his place on the left flank despite playing the full 90 minutes vs Forest. Mohamed Salah would be on the right. Here is how Liverpool could line up vs Brentford