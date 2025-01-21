Liverpool’s predicted 4-2-3-1 starting lineup vs Lille

Liverpool will welcome French side, LOSC Lille, in the Champions League at Anfield tonight.

The Reds have won all six games of Europe’s elite competition and are the only team to achieve this feat this season.

As far as the team news is concerned, Diogo Jota isn’t available for selection after sustaining a knock against Nottingham Forest, while Joe Gomez has been sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Predicted Liverpool line-up vs Lille

The Merseysiders have already qualified for the knockout stage of the CL, hence Arne Slot is likely to make a few changes to his starting line-up that defeated Brentford last weekend.

Alisson Becker is expected to keep hold of his place in goal and Ibrahima Konate should be paired up with Virgil van Dijk in the center-back positions. Trent Alexander-Arnold may be given a breather and Conor Bradley could replace him.

Andy Robertson is likely to return to the line-up after featuring as a sub on Saturday against the Bees.

Wataru Endo hasn’t had many minutes thus far this season but could get the nod to start tonight to give Ryan Gravenberch a well-earned rest.

Alexis Mac Allister is likely to be deployed alongside the Japanese in midfield with Curtis Jones in the No.10 role ahead of Dominik Szoboszlai.

Cody Gakpo has been in fine form recently and could keep hold of his place in the left flank, while Mohamed Salah should continue on the opposite side. Slot has said that Federico Chiesa isn’t ready to play the full 90 minutes just yet so he might feature off the bench.

Darwin Nunez is expected to start in the CF position tonight ahead of Luis Diaz after his heroics at the weekend. Here is how Liverpool could line up vs Lille.