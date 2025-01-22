Report – Barca want Manchester United player as they cannot secure Liverpool star

Barcelona are looking to strengthen their squad in the winter transfer window by signing an attacker and multiple Premier League stars are on their radar.

As per today’s edition of Mundo Deportivo (news image at the end), Hansi Flick does not count on Ansu Fati and would like to replace him at the Catalan side.

However, for now, the Spanish international wants to stay and is confident of turning things around. On the other hand, Barca are looking at the likes of Man Utd attacker, Marcus Rashford, Liverpool star, Luis Diaz, NUFC forward, Isak, and Milan winger, Leao.

At Old Trafford, in the Premier League, Rashford has not featured for the Red Devils since the start of December last year and Ruben Amorim wants him out.

MD claim that the England international prioritizes a move to the Blaugrana, who consider him a ‘valid player’ to reinforce the team as they ‘cannot access’ the likes of Diaz, Isak and Leao.

Barca wanted Luis Diaz last summer.

In the summer transfer window, Barca moved in to hire the services of Luis Diaz and Liverpool were reportedly willing to sell (Diario Sport).

However, the Nou Camp outfit backed off after the Reds demanded a fee worth 75 million euros for their prized asset.

Arne Slot would be delighted that the move did not go through as Liverpool are currently on top of the Premier League and the Champions League tables and Luis Diaz has been brilliant under his guidance.

In all competitions, thus far, the Colombian has started 21 games and scored 12 goals and provided 3 assists.

It must be remembered that back in 2023, Diaz’s father confirmed that his son is a huge supporter of Barcelona and it would be a dream for him to join them (via Goal).

Let’s hope Barca do end up luring Rashford as getting him may make them forget about securing Diaz and push the Colombian to sign an extension with Liverpool.