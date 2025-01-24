Four changes – Liverpool’s predicted starting XI against Ipswich Town

After beating LOSC Lille in the Champions League midweek, Liverpool have sealed their place in the round of 16 stage and are highly likely to end the league phase at the top of the table.

Now, Arne Slot’s side will entertain relegation-threatened Ipswich Town in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds are currently at the top of the league with 50 points from 21 games, sitting six points ahead of second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand.

On the other hand, Ipswich are languishing 18th in the league and they lost their last game 6-0 against Manchester City last weekend.

As per team news, Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota aren’t available for selection owing to their respective injuries. Moreover, Curtis Jones sustained an issue last time out vs Lille and isn’t in contention to feature.

Predicted Liverpool XI vs Ipswich – Five changes expected

Alisson Becker could continue in goal for the hosts, therefore, Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to be among the substitutes.

Jarell Quansah started in midweek but Ibrahima Konate should replace him at the back, while Virgil van Dijk would be alongside the Frenchman. This is going to be the Dutchman’s 300th appearance for Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to get the nod to start in the RB position ahead of Conor Bradley and Andy Robertson might replace Tsimikas to feature in the LB role.

Ryan Gravenberch is set to be deployed in the holding midfield position and Alexis Mac Allister is expected to be alongside the Dutchman. Dominik Szoboszlai may commence in the CAM role.

In-form Cody Gakpo might start in the LW position, replacing Luis Diaz. Darwin Nunez should keep hold of his place in the No.9 role. Mohamed Salah would be on the right flank.

Here is the predicted Liverpool XI vs Ipswich Town