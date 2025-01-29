Liverpool have eyes on signing defender Slot knows very well – Report

Liverpool have been one of the best teams in Europe so far this season, alongside maybe Barcelona. The two teams, both under new managers this campaign, have shown no signs of adaptation issues and the performances have been one to behold.

Not many would have expected the Reds to make such a seamless transition from the Jurgen Klopp era to the Arne Slot era.

Under the ex-Feyenoord head coach, Liverpool are currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table and have a perfect record in the Champions League League Phase, sitting first, going into the final gameweek.

The performances have been solid, although, defensively, there have been a few lapses in recent months.

One area of not necessarily concern but with a need for closer inspection is the left-back position at Liverpool. Back in the summer, the Reds were interested in signing Feyenoord defender David Hancko, a player that Arne Slot knows well from his time at the Dutch club.

Now, as per Tutto Juve, Liverpool have their eyes on signing the talented 27-year-old defender. Hancko is a versatile player capable of playing at both center-back and left-back.

He has three goals and four assists so far this season across all competitions.

PG view:

Hancko made a name for himself playing for Feyenoord under Arne Slot. Although he is already 27-years-old, he knows exactly what the Dutch coach expects from a player in his system and this could be one of the reasons going in his favor for Liverpool to sign him.

Andy Robertson, who will undoubtedly go down as an icon at Anfield, hasn’t enjoyed the best of form in recent times.

Despite putting up decent displays at left-back, his attacking returns seem to have fallen off a cliff and he isn’t really adding something dynamic to Slot’s team, like he used to in his prime under Jurgen Klopp.

His backup, Kostas Tsimikas, the Greece international, has always been solid but never really spectacular. He also has this tendency of picking up injuries at the wrong time and it is time Liverpool start phasing out one of the two left-backs in the squad and try and sign a solid replacement.

It must be mentioned here that Hancko’s age doesn’t make him a much different profile from Andy Robertson.

It might not be the best option for Liverpool to sign yet another player who is relatively close to hitting his 30s but it remains to be seen how the Reds go about addressing this situation.