Stars rested – How Liverpool could line up against PSV Eindhoven

Liverpool will face off against PSV Eindhoven at Philips Stadion in the final league game of the Champions League tonight.

The Reds have already booked their place in the round of 16 automatically, avoiding the playoff round after winning all seven games in the league phase and they’ll now have to avoid defeat in this fixture to ensure the top spot.

On the other hand, the Dutch giants have accumulated 11 points from seven games and they need a draw from this fixture to secure their place in the knockout stage.

As per team news, Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota have been sidelined in recent games due to their respective problems and are unavailable for selection tonight as well.

Moreover, Arne Slot has rested several of the stars for this game as Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz haven’t travelled with the squad.

Only Cody Gakpo and Andy Robertson, the starters from the weekend, have travelled.

Predicted Liverpool line-up vs PSV

Therefore, Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to be between the sticks and in front of the Irishman, Jarell Quansah and Wataru Endo could be the center-back partnership for the Merseysiders tonight.

Conor Bradley is expected to be in the right-back position, while Andy Robertson should be on the left.

In the midfield, Tyler Morton might be paired up with Trey Nyoni with new summer signing Federico Chiesa in the CAM role.

Harvey Elliott is expected to be deployed in the right flank and Gakpo could be on the opposite side against his former club.

Darwin Nunez is set to be in the center-forward position for the visitors. Here is how ow Liverpool could line up against PSV Eindhoven.