Club agrees deal to secure signing of Liverpool midfielder on loan – Journalist

Liverpool have not done much business in both transfer windows put together so far this season, in terms of arrivals.

They have a well-rounded squad that is performing well both in the Premier League and the Champions League so far.

The Reds almost lost out on the top spot in the League phase of the Champions League last night but were spared of that feeling by Atalanta who held Barcelona to a 2-2 draw. It is a small psychological boost going into the next round.

As far as the transfers are concerned, like the summer window, the Anfield club have not been active in the winter transfer window, especially as far as the new faces are concerned.

As per Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, La Liga side, Las Palmas, have agreed a deal to sign Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic on loan for the rest of the season. The Spanish youngster will continue his development in Spain.

It is worth noting here that Bajcetic was very close to joining Barcelona back in the summer, also on a loan deal, but the Catalan club’s FFP regulations proved to be a stumbling block with the player eventually moving to RB Salzburg.

The talented young Spanish defensive midfielder missed almost the entirety of the last season with an injury that has significantly curtailed his progress.

However, with regular game time, he should get back on course in terms of development.

The Reds do need to improve the quality and depth of the defensive midfield position and would be hoping that Bajcetic can learn and grow into a top No.6.

A move to Las Palmas, who might not be in their best sporting moment, can help. He only started 6 games in the Austrian Bundesliga for Salzburg, and if he is able to get regular minutes in Spain, it would prove to be a good decision for Liverpool and the youngster.

Let’s wait and see what the future holds for the Spaniard. Jurgen Klopp regarded him very highly during his time at the club and the German coach hardly gets such decisions wrong.

Only time will tell if he can live up to the promise that he showed very early in his Reds career.