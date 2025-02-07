Report – Liverpool can afford to pay £33.4million clause to sign player

Back in the summer, one of Liverpool’s most well-documented transfer sagas was the once involving Real Sociedad midfielder, Martin Zubimendi. Arne Slot’s side were keen on signing the Spaniard and there was a reason why they wanted to do so.

The Liverpool squad was crying out for a #6 who can provide defensive solidity in midfield. The emergence of Ryan Gravenberch has managed to paper over the cracks so far this season but that doesn’t mean they can continue this way forever.

A case can also be made that as good as Gravenberch has been, he would be even more potent if he played in a more attacking capacity. Thus, signing a defensively sound pivot could be the player for Liverpool ahead of next season.

One player that Paisley Gates recommended Liverpool sign back in the summer when they missed out on Zubimendi was breakout Stuttgart midfield starlet, Angelo Stiller, who was rather underrated back then and had just earned a call-up to the German international team.

Since then, Stiller has taken his game to the next level and is having an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga. Now, as per Caught Offside, Liverpool have actually turned their attention towards the 23-year-old ahead of the summer.

The report mentions that the German international has a release clause of around £33.4m in his contract which Liverpool can afford to trigger. He is one of the options for the Reds to reinforce the midfield alongside Frenkie de Jong.

Stiller – The way forward?

The numbers below (via DataMB) seem to suggest Gravenberch is more defensively sound than Stiller but that largely comes down to the roles in which these two players have been deployed for their club so far this season.

Yes, sometimes, statistics could be misleading! One look at the Dutchman’s 23/24 numbers tell you a story on how much the role matters.

Stiller has the aptitude to develop into a top-quality defensive pivot and Arne Slot would be the perfect person to coach him at this stage of his career. Playing the German alongside the Dutchman in a double pivot could be the way forward.

Let’s wait and see if Liverpool go ahead and secure the signature of Angelo Stiller in the summer window. It would be an excellent signing and let’s wait and see how it plays out.