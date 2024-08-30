Liverpool have to agree £21million fee to sign “incredible” midfielder before 11 pm – PG view

Liverpool’s search for a new #6 has led to no fruition so far. The Reds’ pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is well documented.

More recently, they have been linked with a move for Alan Varela of Porto. There has also been the odd link to a left-field choice like Santiago Hezze.

Despite all this, none of these transfers have happened so far and look unlikely to happen. Thus, we at Paisley Gates think that the Reds need to look for another option in the market and that could be Stuttgart midfielder, Angelo Stiller.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder is a graduate of the Bayern Munich academy and has been a standout player for Sebastian Hoeneß’s side. His performances have earned him a call-up to the German national team following the retirements of Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gundogan.

Barcelona coach, Hansi Flick, is said to be a huge fan of Stiller’s game. It was the German who gave the youngster his Champions League debut during their time together in Bavaria. The Catalan club were keen on signing him this summer as per SPORT, and the Bundesliga runners-up were asking for around £21m.

Stiller has earned immense praise for his game in recent seasons. When he was signed, here is what Hoeneß had to say about the youngster’s game:

“He has incredible strategic skills. He can read a game and is able to dictate a game from the six position. He has a fine left foot and can also use players further forward”

It’s safe to say that the German youngster has lived up to the prophecy of his manager. As per stats from FBRef, Stiller ranks in the 90th percentile for Shot-Creating actions and Passes Attempted and in the 80th percentile for Pass completion percentage and progressive passes.

He also ranks in the 70th and 60th percentile for Blocks and Aerial Duels won but can improve in his tackles and interceptions. That said, that is more down to the way Hoeneß uses him in his double pivot more than anything else.

Playing for a bigger team like Liverpool should also see these numbers improve. At 23, he is far from the finished product and we must remember that he plays in a position where players get better as they reach their late 20s.

Considering all the factors involved like age, price tag and ceiling, this is a £21m signing that Liverpool must seriously consider completing before the closure of the transfer window. What do you think?