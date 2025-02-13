Report – Liverpool hold talks to sign £33.4million forward

Liverpool and Everton clashed in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park in what was a postponed game in the Premier League. As always, such games are almost always unpredictable, with the Toffees managing to steal two points from the league leaders.

It was one of those games that was very ill-tempered and not helped by some questionable refereeing calls from Michael Oliver.

The game ended with red cards to Curtis Jones, Arne Slot and his assist on the Reds side in what was a disappointing night.

Despite the setback, the Reds are on course to clinch the Premier League title this season, maintaining a seven-point lead at the top of the table. Arsenal, who are following behind, almost don’t have an attack to compete with for the rest of the season.

Liverpool have lucked out massively in terms of being relatively injury-free for much of the season so far. However, Arne Slot will know that their luck won’t run forever and will be keen to make signings to bolster the squad ahead of next season.

Liverpool want Mohamed Amoura

One player that the Reds have held talks to sign is Wolfsburg striker Mohamed Amoura, as per Sport Bild (news image at the end). Not a household name, the Algerian forward has played in a number of positions in attack for the Bundesliga side and put up decent numbers.

In 18 Bundesliga starts, Amoura has 8 goals and 8 assists. His performances have gone under the radar but this is exactly where the Liverpool scouting team earns its money, almost always finding players like these and bringing them to Anfield.

It is worth mentioning that the 24-year-old forward is currently on loan at Wolfsburg from Union SG. The German club have an obligation to buy him permanently at the end of the season and in all likelihood, he could be moved on for a profit.

Eintracht Frankfurt are also said to be interested in the player, alongside Liverpool but the lofty asking price of around £33.4m could put the German club off. The Reds, however, are unlikely to be put off by this fee.

Known as a fast dribbler, the Reds could face competition from Arsenal in the race for the Algerian forward.

In the current Premier League season, so far, Diaz has only netted 3 goals from the CF role, Nunez has 4 and Jota has 5. Clearly, the numbers are not good enough and therefore, it is not surprising that the Reds are links with forwards.

Let’s wait and see how things play out in this particular transfer saga and if Liverpool move in to sign Mohamed Amoura in the coming months.