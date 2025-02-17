Sport – Van Dijk has been offered to Barcelona – Decision made

Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk, is arguably the best defender in the world, but his contract with the Reds is due to expire in a few months and he can leave for free.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Dutch center half has been offered to a top Spanish La Liga side.

News – Liverpool keen on signing PL star, who’d like to play with Van Dijk – Report

As per today’s edition of Sport (news image provided below), the likes of Van Dijk and Kimmich have been offered to Barcelona.

However, sporting director, Deco, has decided to turn the offers down. The Brazilian is clear that given the top performances of La Masia players, signing big name stars is not important and new arrivals will be carefully selected.

In case of Van Dijk, Sport mention that Barcelona know that the Netherlands international is a quality star, but he will turn 34 in July and the Catalans prefer the signing of German international, Jonathan Tah.

Liverpool should seal new deal with Van Dijk

The good thing for Liverpool is that Van Dijk is happy at Anfield. He could become the first Dutch captain to lift the Premier League title and has already said that he would like to stay. Earlier in the season, the veteran said (via Liverpool.com):

“At both teams (Netherlands and Liverpool) I am still Virgil van Dijk, the big leader! And I certainly want to remain that for the next two years.”

Still, reports that he has been offered to Barcelona indicate that his future remains uncertain for now and it should be concerning for the 19-time English champions.

Even at the age of 33, Van Dijk has shown no signs of slowing down and Liverpool must do everything possible to seal a new deal with their skipper.