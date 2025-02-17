Liverpool are interested in signing wanted £83.2million-rated playmaker – Report

With Arne Slot being the manager of Liverpool, it will be no surprise to see him go for top Dutch talents in the near future who can come in and improve the current squad at Anfield.

As much as one would want to believe otherwise, bias does kick in at times in football and one has to accept it as a part of the game.

When Erik ten Hag was the manager of Manchester United, he almost predominantly signed either former Ajax players he had worked with during his glory days with the Eredivisie club or brought in Dutch players who he thought could improve the existing squad at Old Trafford.

The less said about the results of that experiment, the better!

Now, as per Spanish publication SPORT, Liverpool are interested in signing talented ex-PSG playmaker Xavi Simons. He recently signed on a permanent deal for RB Leipzig after having spent around 18 months on loan with them.

The Oranje star has been a revelation for the Bundesliga club for two seasons in a row and it is only a matter of time before he earns a much deserved move to Europe’s elite. He is also wanted by the likes of Man Utd and Man City.

Performance

Last season, Simons managed 25 goal contributions for RB Leipzig and although he has been good whenever he has played so far this campaign, it must be said that an ankle injury has not allowed him to have the same kind of impact on a regular basis, especially this term.

The La Masia graduate has still registered a very healthy 11 goal contributions from 20 games so far this season but the ankle issue that he suffered saw him miss 13 games for RB Leipzig from Oct 2024 to early in this calendar year.

Apart from this, the youngster has had quite a clean bill of slate and isn’t exactly injury prone.

Should Liverpool sign Simons?

Xavi Simons is quite a versatile player who can play in different roles for any of the teams that he signs for in the future. For some reason, PSG never seemed to trust in him or willing to give him a chance but their loss has been Leipzig’s gain, with the German club giving the youngster the perfect platform to develop.

The 21-year-old is capable of playing on either flank but one would have to say with a fair amount of certainty that should he move to Anfield, his long-term future could come at his preferred number 10 position.

As good as Dominik Szoboszlai is, he has not been brilliant when it comes to creativity and has 10 goal contributions in 33 games. Therefore, signing someone like Simons might be the perfect competition for the Hungarian.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Xavi Simons and if Liverpool actually make a move to sign the £83.2million-rated playmaker. That is the fee Sport claim the German club is said to be demanding to part ways with the player, double of what they signed him for not so long ago.

Do you think Liverpool should meet the asking fee to sign Xavi Simons?