Report – Club press to sign Liverpool attacker as renewal is far away

Liverpool may be performing at a very high level from a sporting perspective on the pitch but for some reason, matters off the pitch haven’t been that straightforward.

Contract renewals have become a huge stumbling block for the Reds with the saga surrounding Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold being well documented. Now, it looks like they could add another name to the list.

Arne Slot has done an incredible job with the current squad but if he was to lose three-four starters come the summer, the Dutch coach could find himself in a very difficult position.

So far, the ex-Feyenoord coach has built on the solid foundation that Jurgen Klopp left him behind with, which shows in how they have achieved success without many transfers.

The Reds are a class act and have an excellent recruitment team that will ensure that the club reinforces well in the event of some of these players leaving in the summer.

Now, as per today’s edition of SPORT (news image provided below), Barca are pressing to secure the signature of Liverpool’s Colombian star, Luis Diaz, with his contract renewal with the Merseysiders said to be ‘far away’, as things stand.

Barcelona and their sporting director Deco seem to have a very clear idea to sign a new player for the left wing position in the summer.

The top name on the list is Rafael Leao of AC Milan but his asking price of 100 million is putting the Catalan club off and they do not want to spend big on a player who is inconsistent in terms of performances. Thus, Braca want Luis Diaz from Liverpool.

Diaz is viewed to be in the right age profile to sign for the Catalan club and the experience that he brings to the table could help in a squad that is relatively young, as things stand.

The 28-year-old has made no efforts to hide his admiration for Barcelona and Deco knows him well from his time at FC Porto. The player has a contract with Anfield until 2027 and could be available to leave in the summer.

Should Liverpool sell Diaz to Barca?

Barcelona see Diaz as a player who can be convinced of leaving Anfield in the summer. He has been a key player under Arne Slot so far this season but the manager has hardly used him in his preferred role.

Diaz has mostly featured in the number nine position to accommodate Cody Gakpo on the left wing. The Dutch international missed the last league game vs Wolves due to injury and that allowed the Colombian to feature in his preferred LW role.

Against the Molineux outfit, he scored the opening goal and also won the penalty kick that helped us earn all three points at Anfield.

Diaz is an important player in the Liverpool squad and will continue to be so if he were to stay but he might be a player the Reds might let go, should they receive the right offer.

Gakpo has performed exceptionally well on the left wing and moving on the South American could enable the club to sign a much-needed reinforcement in the number nine role. Let’s wait and see how things play out going forward.