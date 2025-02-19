How Liverpool should line up against Aston Villa

Liverpool will travel to Villa Park to face off against Aston Villa in the Premier League this evening.

The Reds enjoyed a stellar first half of this season but have started showing signs of a dip in form in recent games.

After drawing vs Everton, Arne Slot’s side were average against Wolves last weekend. Fortunately, they eventually managed to win the match despite not hitting a shot on target in the second half.

As per the team news, Joe Gomez remains sidelined with his injury. Cody Gakpo wasn’t available last time out after picking up a knock vs Everton and he might not be ready to feature tonight as well.

The good news is Curtis Jones is back and available after serving a one-match ban last weekend.

Predicted Liverpool lineup vs Aston Villa

Alisson Becker is set to continue between the sticks with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk likely to be the centre-back partnership for the visitors.

Andy Robertson has had an average season and looked vulnerable again vs Wolves, hence he might be replaced with Kostas Tsimikas in the LB position. Trent Alexander-Arnold may be on the opposite side.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have been featuring heavily and seemed extremely exhausted in the second half vs Wolves. Therefore, the duo must be rested and used only if needed tonight, keeping an eye on next weekend’s high-voltage encounter against Manchester City.

Wataru Endo worked like a machine when he came on in the second half at the weekend and he should start with Curtis Jones in the midfield. The Englishman missed the weekend’s game due to suspension and should be well rested. Dominik Szoboszlai would keep hold of his place in the No.10 role.

Luis Diaz was impressive on Sunday and scored, hence, he should start on the left once again and Mohamed Salah is set to continue on the opposite side.

Diogo Jota missed a golden chance against Vitor Pereira’s side and dived to win a penalty, which was overturned by VAR. In his place, Darwin Núñez could get the nod in the CF position. Here’s how Liverpool should line up against Aston Villa: