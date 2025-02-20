Liverpool player ratings against Aston Villa

Liverpool only managed to come away with a 2-2 draw from Villa Park against Aston Villa in the Premier League last night.

The Reds went ahead thanks to Mohamed Salah’s close-range strike but Unai Emery’s side came back brilliantly and scored two quickfire goals just before the interval. In the end, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deflected goal helped Liverpool earn a point.

Player Ratings:

Alisson Becker: The Brazilian couldn’t do anything for either goal and made a very good save in the second half. (6/10)

Trent Alexander-Arnold: He didn’t allow Marcus Rashford much space to showcase his best and also scored in a crucial moment. (7/10)

Ibrahima Konate: Liverpool looked vulnerable defensively but he was pretty strong, winning seven out of eight ground duels. (7/10)

Virgil van Dijk: It wasn’t the Dutchman’s best game, he lost possession 15 times and was unable to command the backline like he usually does. (6/10)

Andy Robertson: The 30-year-old had a decent game but he was better going forward and was troubled at the back, especially when Malen came on. (6/10)

Ryan Gravenberch: He hasn’t been at his best in recent games and looked tired last night, winning only one out of six ground duels. He was even dribbled past twice and needs a rest. (5/10)

Alexis Mac Allister: The Argentine was the better of the two central midfielders. Overall, he displayed a steady performance but like Gravenberch, he too seemed exhausted. (6.5/10)

Dominik Szoboszlai: He worked extremely hard throughout the game and created a glorious opportunity only to see Darwin Nunez blast the ball over the crossbar. (7/10)

Curtis Jones: He was deployed in an unfamiliar LW position to give Luis Diaz a breather amid Cody Gakpo’s injury absence. Jones was often found in the center and managed to maneuver the ball well. However, produced nothing of note apart from a long range shot that went close. (6/10)

Mohamed Salah: The Egyptian was once again the savior for Liverpool. Scored the opener and provided the assist for Alexander-Arnold’s goal. Liverpool would not be in the title race without Salah’s contributions. (8.5/10)

Diogo Jota: He provided the assist for Salah’s goal but missed a glorious opportunity in the first half. Had two clear headers but both went off target. He also hit the woodwork in the second half. (6.5/10)

Substitutes:

Darwin Núñez: The forward came on for Jota midweek through the second half but the Uruguayan missed an open net opportunity and after that he looked completely out of confidence. (2/10)

Conor Bradley: He replaced Alexander-Arnold just after his goal, so this change was questionable. He did provide a super through ball for Szobozlai for the Nunez chance. Bradley was substituted in the 89th minute after picking up an injury. (6/10)

Luis Diaz: The ex-Porto man came on for Mac Allister and in the 15 minutes he featured, he was unable to help the Reds in the attack and Villa had majority of the ball. (4/A)

Jarell Quansah: – Repalced injured Bradley late in the game. (N/A)