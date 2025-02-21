Liverpool firm in race to sign £33.1million versatile star – Report

Liverpool have been the best team in England so far this season, performing admirably both in the Premier League and the Champions League. They are also in the final of the Carabao Cup but have been knocked out of the FA Cup.

Despite the impressive performances on the sporting front, one area that has been a major concern for the club so far and has not yet been addressed is the contractual situation of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

The three names on the list are arguably the club’s most important players and it would be a cruel blow if any one among the three, let alone all three players were to leave at the end of the season. Among the three, the only one in his peak years is Trent.

Now, as per Team Talk, Liverpool are firm in the race to sign talented Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong. The Reds want to sign the Dutch full-back as a potential replacement for Trent, should he leave the club in the summer.

Frimpong’s £33.1million release clause at Bayer Leverkusen is said to have expired but the report mentions that the player has a gentleman’s agreement with the club to let him leave if suitors meet the amount.

Should Liverpool sign Jeremie Frimpong?

Last season, Frimpong, while mainly featuring as a right sided wing back, scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists as Xabi Alonso’s team won the domestic double in Germany.

This term, the 24-year-old has played 34 times across all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen so far, scoring three goals and providing 10 assists.

Frimpong adds a lot of quality from an attacking perspective and would be an ideal replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Oranje star is extremely versatile and can play both on the left and right side of the defense. Moreover, he can also play further forward as a right midfielder or right winger and would be an excellent addition to Arne Slot’s side next season.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool and if Jeremie Frimpong’s potential arrival is directly dependent on the Englishman’s future. Let’s wait and see how it plays out.

