Two changes – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-2-3-1 lineup vs Man City

Liverpool have accumulated only five points from the last three games in the Premier League. Despite that, they have a healthy lead at the top of the table.

Now, they will face off against reigning English champions, Manchester City, at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow.

The Reds comfortably defeated the Citizens in the reverse fixture at Anfield earlier this season but they haven’t won at the Etihad Stadium in the league for almost a decade.

As far as the team news is concerned, Gomez remains sidelined with injury and Cody Gakpo, who was not available for the last two games, is still in doubt for this fixture. Conor Bradley sustained an injury vs Aston Villa after coming on in the second half and isn’t in contention to feature.

Strongest possible Liverpool lineup vs Man City

Slot could make two changes to the squad that started during the week. Alisson Becker should retain his place in the goal. Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are expected to be in the center-back role for Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold would continue in the RB position and Kostas Tsimikas may get the nod to start in the left ahead of Andy Robertson as the Scotsman needs a breather having started three games in seven days.

There aren’t expected to be any changes in the midfield, therefore, Ryan Gravenberch would be paired up with Alexis Mac Allister. Dominik Szoboszlai should be in the No.10 position following an impressive display vs the Villans.

Curtis Jones is likely to be replaced with Luis Diaz in the starting Xl and the Colombian should be in the LW role, while Mohamed Salah is set to be on the opposite side.

Diogo Jota might lead the line for the Reds, and Nunez could be on the bench. Both strikers missed golden opportunities to score against Villa and need to step up. Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-2-3-1 lineup vs Man City: