Liverpool with growing interest in signing £66m-£75m star, who could be sold in summer – Report

Liverpool in recent weeks have shown signs of slowing down and it could be a consequence of the lack of squad depth at Arne Slot’s disposal.

As good as their first XI is, it simply is not sustainable for the players to play every three days over the course of the season.

In the Reds’ recent games, the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch looked like they had been run into the ground and this has been a common feature across the pitch for Liverpool.

Even in attack, the likes of Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota haven’t necessarily proven to be reliable backups for Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz and this has meant that Slot has hardly been able to rotate effectively.

The Dutch coach could look at the upcoming summer as an opportunity to solve these issues and now, as per La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Liverpool have ‘growing interest’ in signing talented Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz.

The Turkish teenager has been one of the best young talents in the world of football so far this season and has been a regular under Thiago Motta, mostly operating from the left side of attack.

The report mentions that the Reds are not alone in their interest in Yildiz, with Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea also exploring a move for a player who Juventus might be willing to sell for a transfer fee of around £66m-£75m (80-90 million euros).

Yildiz has a contract with the Old Lady until 2029 but the Italian side may be forced to part ways with one of their biggest talents if they fail to secure Champions League football for the next season.

In the current campaign, so far, the 19-year-old has featured in 37 games for the Old Lady and directly contributed in 11 goals.

At the moment, Diaz and Gakpo are quality options for the LW position and Slot does not really need to reinforce the area.

However, Yildiz cannot only play on the left flank, he is a versatile talent, who has shown that he can be effective in the central role and even on the right wing.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool actually make an attempt to sign Kenan Yildiz in the upcoming summer. Do you think the teenage sensation is worth £66m-£75m?