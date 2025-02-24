How Liverpool players fared against Manchester City – Ratings

Liverpool boss, Arne Slot, has managed to complete the league double over champions (four in a row), Manchester City in his first season in England.

After the 2-0 win at the Etihad, for the first time this season, the traveling supporters chanted ‘we’re gonna win the league’ seeing their team go 11 points above Arsenal in the PL table.

Here is how Liverpool players fared against Manchester City

Player Ratings

Alisson – 7: Confident game from the Brazilian, who held on to all the long-range efforts from the Sky Blues and was never seriously troubled. Lucky that Marmoush’s brilliant finish was ruled off-side.

Alexander-Arnold – 4: Trent was arguably the worst player on the field for Liverpool. He was dribbled past 11 times and needed support from Salah at times to stop Doku.

Konate – 7.5: The French international managed to stop majority of the crosses from Trent’s end and dealt with everything without any trouble.

Van Dijk – 8: The skipper was rock solid at the back. His positioning was perfect and he won every aerial ball at the back.

Robertson – 6: For majority of the game, he needed the support of Luis Diaz to stop Savinho, who was a menace on the right flank. Robbo was good going forward and even had a decent opportunity to score but that fell on his weaker foot.

Mac Allister – 7: Managed to keep an out of touch De Bruyne quiet. Played his role from the corner in setting up the opening goal for Liverpool.

Gravenberch – 6: The Dutchman was tired and did not offer much in the defensive third. Provided a super ball to Szoboszlai, who set up Jones to slot in the empty net. However, the goal was ruled out by VAR.

Szoboszlai – 8.5: The Hungarian brilliantly set up the opening goal of the game for Salah and hit a low left foot drive to double the lead for Liverpool. Worked tirelessly all game.

Jones – 6.5: The midfielder was deployed in the False No.9 position and did well. Got into great positions and could have had a goal if not for VAR.

Diaz – 6.5: The Colombian saw a fantastic long range effort saved by Ederson. Did well in the defensive third to help Robertson. Failed to control the ball and fell when he was through on goal in the second half.

Salah – 8.5: The Egyptian international’s unstoppable form in the Premier League continued with yet another goal and assist.

Tsimikas – 5: Featured for 15 minutes and did well at the back against Savinho.

Endo – 6: The Japanese international came on in the second half to provide the much-needed defensive cover in front of the backline when City were consistently putting pressure.

Gakpo, Elliott and Quansah – N/A: The Dutch playmaker only had a single touch after coming on as sub. On the other hand, the English duo were introduced in stoppage time.