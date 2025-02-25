Liverpool willing to secure signing of “special” in demand playmaker – Report

It is not often that you see a player breaking through into the first team of a top European club at just 16 years of age and establishes himself as one of the most important players of the team.

However, that is the feat that Spanish teenager, Lamine Yamal, has managed to pull off in the last 20 months.

Lamine Yamal is one of the biggest talents in the world at the moment if not the biggest and he has been performing with frightening consistency week in and week out for Hansi Flick’s team.

He is the leading assist maker in La Liga so far this season and has also chipped in regularly with goals in the biggest moments.

Last summer, the Spaniard had an incredible impact in his nation’s Euro 2024 winning run. Lamine and Nico Williams were the pillars around which the team was built and the duo dazzled on the wings, terrorizing opposition defenses and putting in incredible performances throughout the campaign.

Now, as per Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), Liverpool are willing to secure the signing of in-demand playmaker Lamine Yamal, who is also wanted by Man Utd, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

The player was called “special” by Barcelona’s sporting director Deco. Here is what he had to say (interview with TV3) on the teenager recently:

“He will probably be at Barça for many years, like Pedri and Gavi. No matter how well things go, they will end up here. Lamine Yamal is one of the special ones. He not only has talent. He also has a different mental capacity. The club has to do its homework and he will be here for many years.”

Should Liverpool sign Lamine Yamal to replace Mohamed Salah?

Liverpool have the best right-winger in the world in Mohamed Salah at their disposal but might not have him for long.

The Egyptian superstar’s contract at the club expires at the end of the season and he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal. Thus, there is a very good chance he leaves at the end of the campaign.

While it is not going to be easy for anyone to replace the impact that Salah has had at Anfield over the years, who better for Liverpool to sign than arguably the second-best right-winger in the world so far this season in Lamine Yamal. The Spaniard may frighteningly have an even higher ceiling to hit in the coming years.

However, despite Liverpool’s obvious interest, Barcelona have always had the ability to retain academy talents and Yamal is around whom their new project is being built.

Thus, it makes no sense for the Catalan club to accept any kind of offer for the talented teenager in their ranks.

Liverpool fans must take this transfer rumor with a pinch of salt and in our view it is unlikely that they manage to sign him. However, we have seen stranger things happen in football and thus, it would be good to keep an eye out on how Lamine’s future at Barcelona pans out.